Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Polite Jr. leads Radford by Presbyterian 84-76 in Big South

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Ed Polite Jr. had 21 points as Radford topped Presbyterian 84-76 in the Big South Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday.

Donald Hicks had 16 points for Radford (21-10). Carlik Jones added 14 points. Caleb Tanner had 12 points for the Highlanders.

Adam Flagler had 20 points for the Blue Hose (18-15). Francois Lewis added 19 points. Davon Bell had 11 points and eight assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Broncos re-sign Pro Bowl long snapper Casey Kreiter

Broncos re-sign Pro Bowl long snapper Casey Kreiter

11:58 am
Rantanen and the Avalanche visit the Stars

Rantanen and the Avalanche visit the Stars

7:06 am
KOAA Athlete of the Week: Kylee Blacksten, Air Academy basketball

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Kylee Blacksten, Air Academy basketball

11:48 pm
Broncos re-sign Pro Bowl long snapper Casey Kreiter
Sports

Broncos re-sign Pro Bowl long snapper Casey Kreiter

Rantanen and the Avalanche visit the Stars
Sports

Rantanen and the Avalanche visit the Stars

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Kylee Blacksten, Air Academy basketball
Sports

KOAA Athlete of the Week: Kylee Blacksten, Air Academy basketball

Scroll to top
Skip to content