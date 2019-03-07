ODU looks to sweep UAB

Old Dominion (23-7, 13-4) vs. UAB (17-13, 9-8)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion goes for the season sweep over UAB after winning the previous matchup in Birmingham. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 7, when the Monarchs shot 44.8 percent from the field while holding UAB’s shooters to just 37.3 percent en route to an 11-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: UAB’s Lewis Sullivan, Jalen Perry and Jeremiah Bell have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 39 percent of all Blazers scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Ahmad Caver has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all Old Dominion field goals over the last three games. Caver has 12 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: Old Dominion has won its last three road games, scoring 63.3 points and allowing 57.7 points during those contests. UAB has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 66.5 points while giving up 72.8.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Blazers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Monarchs. UAB has an assist on 47 of 78 field goals (60.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Old Dominion has assists on 37 of 65 field goals (56.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Old Dominion defense has allowed only 61.1 points per game to opponents, which is the ninth-lowest figure in the country. The UAB offense has averaged just 70.5 points through 30 games (ranked 224th among Division I teams).

