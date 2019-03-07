ND, Pitt look to end streaks

Notre Dame (13-17, 3-14) vs. Pittsburgh (12-18, 2-15)

Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame looks to extend Pittsburgh’s conference losing streak to 14 games. Notre Dame’s last ACC win came against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 69-59 on Feb. 10. Pittsburgh lost 76-63 on the road against Miami on Tuesday.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Pittsburgh’s Xavier Johnson, Trey McGowens and Au’Diese Toney have collectively scored 49 percent of the team’s points this season, including 42 percent of all Panthers scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: John Mooney has accounted for 42 percent of all Notre Dame field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has 20 field goals and eight assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Fighting Irish are 0-12 when they score 62 points or fewer and 13-5 when they exceed 62 points. The Panthers are 0-12 when they fail to score more than 65 points and 12-6 on the season, otherwise.

COMING UP SHORT: Notre Dame has dropped its last four road games, scoring 55.8 points and allowing 66.3 points during those contests. Pittsburgh has lost its last five home games, scoring an average of 61.6 points while giving up 71.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Notre Dame offense has turned the ball over on 14.4 percent of its possessions, the seventh-best mark in Division I. 20.1 percent of all Pittsburgh possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Panthers are ranked 268th, nationally).

