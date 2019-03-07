Morehead St., Austin Peay meet in OVC quarters

Morehead State (13-19, 9-10) vs. No. 4 seed Austin Peay (21-10, 13-5)

Ohio Valley Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State and Austin Peay are set to do battle in the quarterfinals of the OVC tournament. In the regular season, Austin Peay won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 16, when the Governors shot 39.1 percent from the field and went 10 for 21 from 3-point territory en route to the 73-70 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: The powerful Terry Taylor has averaged 20.6 points and 8.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Governors. Complementing Taylor is Chris Porter-Bunton, who is producing 13 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. The Eagles have been led by Jordan Walker, who is averaging 15.6 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: A.J. Hicks has directly created 42 percent of all Morehead State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 12 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Morehead State is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 13-13 when scoring at least 64.

PERFECT WHEN: Austin Peay is a perfect 14-0 when it holds an opponent to 71 points or fewer. The Governors are 7-10 when opponents score more than 71 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Austin Peay offense has scored 82.3 points per game this season, ranking the Governors 20th nationally. The Morehead State defense has allowed 76.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 265th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com