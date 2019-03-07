Miami looks to knock off No. 15 Virginia Tech

Miami (13-16, 5-12) vs. No. 15 Virginia Tech (22-7, 11-6)

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Virginia Tech looks to give Miami its ninth straight loss against ranked opponents. Miami’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels 91-88 on Feb. 27, 2018. Virginia Tech lost 73-64 in overtime on the road to Florida State in its most recent game.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Kerry Blackshear Jr., Justin Robinson, Ahmed Hill and Ty Outlaw have combined to account for 62 percent of Virginia Tech’s scoring this season. For Miami, Anthony Lawrence II, Ebuka Izundu and Zach Johnson have combined to score 49 percent of the team’s points this year, including 52 percent of all Hurricanes points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Lawrence has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Miami field goals over the last three games. Lawrence has accounted for 20 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Miami has lost its last nine road games, scoring 64.8 points, while allowing 76.8 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hurricanes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hokies. Virginia Tech has 31 assists on 64 field goals (48.4 percent) over its previous three games while Miami has assists on 40 of 69 field goals (58 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Virginia Tech has made 9.6 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among ACC teams.

