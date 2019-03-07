Messi returns to Argentina’s national team for friendlies

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Lionel Messi is back with Argentina’s national team.

The five-time world player of the year was called up by interim Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni on Thursday for a pair of friendly matches ahead of this year’s Copa America in Brazil.

Argentina will play Venezuela on March 22 in Madrid and then face Morocco four days later in Tangiers.

The 31-year-old Messi last played for his national team eight months ago at the World Cup in Russia. Argentina lost to eventual champion France 4-3 in the last 16.

Argentina has played six matches since then, all without Messi.

Scaloni says “I believe he is happy and wants to try once more. He is welcome.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports