LIU Brooklyn, St. Francis meet in NEC semis

No. 6 seed Long Island-Brooklyn (16-15, 10-9) vs. No. 1 seed St. Francis (Pa.) (17-13, 13-6)

Northeast Conference Tourney Semifinals, DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Island-Brooklyn is set to face St. Francis (Pa.) with a spot in the NEC championship game on the line. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Feb. 23, when the Blackbirds outshot St. Francis (Pa.) from the field 47.2 percent to 39.3 percent and hit seven more 3-pointers en route to the three-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: St. Francis (Pa.)’s Jamaal King, Isaiah Blackmon and Andre Wolford have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all Red Flash scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: King has directly created 45 percent of all St. Francis (Pa.) field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Blackbirds have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Red Flash. St. Francis (Pa.) has 29 assists on 71 field goals (40.8 percent) over its previous three matchups while Long Island-Brooklyn has assists on 44 of 85 field goals (51.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (Pa.) is ranked second among NEC teams with an average of 76.6 points per game.

