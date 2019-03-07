La Salle looks to extend streak vs Fordham

Fordham (12-18, 3-14) vs. La Salle (9-20, 7-10)

Tom Gola Arena, Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Fordham. In its last five wins against the Rams, La Salle has won by an average of 10 points. Fordham’s last win in the series came on Feb. 24, 2016, a 56-53 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: La Salle’s Pookie Powell, Isiah Deas and Traci Carter have combined to score 47 percent of all Explorers points this season, though that number has decreased to 38 percent over the last five games.

NICK IS A FORCE: Nick Honor has connected on 33.7 percent of the 202 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 33 over his last five games. He’s also made 81 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: La Salle is 0-13 when opposing teams score 75 or more points. Fordham is a perfect 7-0 when its offense scores at least 74 points.

PERFECT WHEN: Fordham is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Rams are 5-18 when scoring any fewer than 74.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Fordham offense has turned the ball over on 16.1 percent of its possessions, the 27th-best mark in Division I. 20.6 percent of all La Salle possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Explorers are ranked 294th, nationally).

