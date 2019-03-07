Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Jones, Patterson lift Prairie View A&M past Southern 73-55

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Dennis Jones had 14 points to lead five Prairie View A&M players in double figures as the Panthers extended their win streak to seven games, topping Southern 73-55 on Thursday night. Devonte Patterson added 13 points for the Panthers. Antione Lister chipped in 12, Gary Blackston scored 10 and Gerard Andrus had 10. Blackston also had five steals for the Panthers.

Sidney Umude had 15 points for the Jaguars (6-24, 5-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jayden Saddler added seven rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars on the season. Prairie View defeated Southern 82-73 on Jan. 5. Prairie View (18-12, 16-1) finishes out the regular season against Alcorn State at home on Saturday. Southern finishes out the regular season against Texas Southern on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

