Jackson lifts Grambling St. past Alabama St. 93-66

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — DeVante Jackson had 19 points as Grambling State routed Alabama State 93-66 on Thursday night.

Ivy Smith Jr. added 18 points for the Tigers, while Dallas Polk-Hilliard chipped in 16.

Nigel Ribeiro had 11 points, seven rebounds and five steals for Grambling State (15-15, 9-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

Tobi Ewuosho had 18 points for the Hornets (11-17, 9-8). Reginald Gee added 14 points. Leon Daniels had 10 points.

The Tigers evened the season series against the Hornets with the win. Alabama State defeated Grambling State 74-53 on Jan. 5. Grambling State finishes out the regular season against Alabama A&M at home on Saturday. Alabama State finishes out the regular season against Jackson State on the road on Saturday.

