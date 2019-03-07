Harding carries Weber St. over Idaho 93-59

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jerrick Harding had 22 points as Weber State romped past Idaho 93-59 on Thursday night. Cody John added 20 points for the Wildcats.

Brekkott Chapman had 17 points for Weber State (17-13, 11-8 Big Sky Conference). Dima Zdor added 12 points.

The Wildcats forced a season-high 22 turnovers.

Cameron Tyson had 17 points for the Vandals (5-25, 2-17). Jared Rodriguez added 10 points. Scott Blakney had 10 points.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Vandals this season. Weber State defeated Idaho 93-87 on Dec. 31. Weber State finishes out the regular season against Eastern Washington at home on Saturday. Idaho finishes out the regular season against Idaho State on the road on Saturday.

