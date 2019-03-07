GW looks to end streak vs George Mason

George Mason (16-14, 10-7) vs. George Washington (8-22, 4-13)

Charles E. Smith Center, Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason looks to extend George Washington’s conference losing streak to five games. George Washington’s last A10 win came against the UMass Minutemen 79-67 on Feb. 20. George Mason fell 71-36 at home to VCU on Tuesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: George Washington’s DJ Williams has averaged 14.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while Terry Nolan Jr. has put up 10.4 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Patriots, Justin Kier has averaged 14 points and 6.5 rebounds while Otis Livingston II has put up 13.1 points and 4.2 assists.

JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Kier has connected on 37.2 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 19 over his last five games. He’s also made 74.4 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Patriots are 0-6 when they score 61 points or fewer and 16-8 when they exceed 61 points. The Colonials are 0-18 when allowing 69 or more points and 8-4 when holding opponents below 69.

STREAK STATS: George Mason has lost its last four road games, scoring 64.3 points, while allowing 80 per game.

LESS INTENSITY: George Washington’s defense has forced 11.6 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 7.3 turnovers over its last three games.

