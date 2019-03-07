Georgetown faces tough test vs No. 16 Marquette

Georgetown (18-12, 8-9) vs. No. 16 Marquette (23-7, 12-5)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Marquette presents a tough challenge for Georgetown. Georgetown has won one of its three games against ranked teams this season. Marquette lost 73-64 to Seton Hall in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: Georgetown’s James Akinjo, Mac McClung and Josh LeBlanc have collectively scored 42 percent of the team’s points this season, including 48 percent of all Hoyas scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Markus Howard has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Marquette field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Georgetown has lost its last three road games, scoring 71 points, while allowing 91 per game.

SIMILAR DISTRIBUTIONS: Coincidentally, each of these teams has recorded assists on exactly 50 percent of all field goals over its last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgetown is rated first among Big East teams with an average of 80.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com