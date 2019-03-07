Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Footballer barred for life for injuring 4 players in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s football federation has barred a player from competition for life after he was accused of injuring four other players with a sharp object during a third-tier game.

The Professional Football Disciplinary Board announced on Thursday that Mansur Calar of Amed SFK was banned for “attacks on rival team players” last Saturday during a home game against Sakaryaspor in the mostly Kurdish populated southeast city of Diyarbakir.

Also, two teammates and a Sakaryaspor player were barred from playing in at least four games.

Amed SFK denied allegations that Calar attacked rival players.

Prosecutors are separately investigating the incident.

Amed SFK, whose fan base is largely Kurdish, frequently faces hostility in away games, especially in regions where Turkish nationalist sentiments run high.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

