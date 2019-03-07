Florida-Miami game in Orlando moved up to Aug. 24

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Football seasons at Miami and Florida will start earlier than ever this year.

The season-opener between the Hurricanes and Gators has been moved up one week to Aug. 24 at 7 p.m., the schools announced Thursday. It will mark the earliest game date in the history of either program, and Aug. 24 will be the earliest start date for any major college football season since 2003.

Miami coach Manny Diaz said Thursday the Hurricanes will “be there and excited to play.”

The game will be played in Orlando, Florida, as originally scheduled. ESPN asked several weeks ago if the date could moved up as part of its kickoff to what will be a season-long celebration of the 150th year of college football, and the NCAA — with the approval of both schools — decided to accommodate the request.

