FIFA Council member banned for selling World Cup tickets

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA has banned an elected member of its ruling council from all soccer duty for three months for selling tickets to last year’s World Cup.

FIFA says Lee Harmon of the Cook Islands will also pay a fine of 20,000 Swiss francs ($20,000).

The ban removes Harmon from two FIFA Council meetings, in Miami and Paris, and the annual Congress in Paris on June 5.

The vice president of the Oceania confederation has also been excluded from his regional body’s annual meeting on Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand.

