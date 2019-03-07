Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Fayne lifts Illinois St. past Evansville 65-60

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Phil Fayne had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Illinois State to a 65-60 win over Evansville in the first round of the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney on Thursday night.

Milik Yarbrough had 18 points for Illinois State (17-15). Matt Chastain added eight rebounds.

The Purple Aces’ 29.5 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Illinois State opponent this season.

Marty Hill had 16 points for the Purple Aces (11-21). K.J. Riley added 15 points and six rebounds. Evan Kuhlman had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

