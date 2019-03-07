Farquhar pitches hitless inning in 2nd spring appearance

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Danny Farquhar pitched a hitless seventh inning in the New York Yankees’ 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday in his second spring training appearance.

The 32-year-old right-hander made a high throw to first for an error on Sean Rodriguez’s comebacker. Lane Adams hit a flyout and Andrew Romine grounded into a 1-6-3 double play.

Farquhar collapsed in the Chicago White Sox dugout on April 20 because of a ruptured aneurysm and brain hemorrhage. In his first game action since, he got one out and was charged with five runs in an 8-7 loss to Pittsburgh Pirates last Saturday.

He signed a minor league deal with the Yankees during the offseason.

Center fielder Aaron Hicks, who hurt his back during batting practice last Friday, is set to resume baseball activities.

Shortstop Didi Gregorius, out until summer after Tommy John surgery in October, plans to start swinging with a bat without pitches early next week.

