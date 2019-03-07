Andrews-Fulton scores 24 to carry CSU past Morgan St. 83-69

BALTIMORE (AP) — Chad Andrews-Fulton had career highs with 24 points and 18 rebounds as Coppin State defeated Morgan State 83-69 on Thursday night.

Lamar Morgan had 14 points for Coppin State (7-24, 7-9 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Dejuan Clayton added 13 points. Cedric Council Jr. had 13 points and eight rebounds for the visitors.

Coppin State put up 39 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Isaiah Burke scored a season-high 21 points for the Bears (9-20, 4-12). Malik Miller added 13 points. Stanley Davis had 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Coppin State defeated Morgan State 73-71 on Feb. 2.

