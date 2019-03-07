Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
49ers decline contract option on wide receiver Pierre Garcon

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Pierre Garcon will become a free agent after the San Francisco 49ers declined his contract option.

The team officially cut ties with Garcon on Thursday after paying him nearly $23 million out of the five-year, $47.5 million deal he signed in 2017.

The 32-year-old Garcon caught 64 passes for 786 yards and one touchdown in 16 games over two injury-plagued seasons with San Francisco.

San Francisco did exercise contract options for 2019 on fullback Kyle Juszczyk, defensive lineman Cassius Marsh, linebacker Dekoda Watson and cornerback K’Waun Williams.

The 49ers also tendered one-year contracts to restricted free agent running back Raheem Mostert and exclusive rights free agent linebacker Elijah Lee and defensive back Greg Mabin.

Associated Press

