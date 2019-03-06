Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Wofford’s Magee, Young earn Southern Conference honors

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Wofford guard Fletcher Magee has been voted the Southern Conference player of the year and the Terriers’ Mike Young is the coach of the year.

Magee and Young came on top in separate voting by SoCon coaches and league media.

Magee helped the 22nd-ranked Terriers (26-4, 18-0 Southern Conference) to their first-ever Top 25 ranking. He is 15 3-pointers shy of the NCAA’s all-time mark for made field goals from behind the arc.

Wofford is the top seed and heavy favorite in the Southern Conference Tournament, which starts Friday in Asheville, North Carolina.

Magee and teammate Cameron Jackson were named first-team all-Southern Conference by league coaches. The rest of the first team was Furman’s Matt Rafferty and UNCG’s Francis Alonso and Isaiah Miller.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge

7:04 am
Colorado looks to sweep UCLA

Colorado looks to sweep UCLA

4:45 am
N. Colorado looks for road win vs Southern Utah

N. Colorado looks for road win vs Southern Utah

4:45 am
Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge
Covering Colorado

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge

Colorado looks to sweep UCLA
Sports

Colorado looks to sweep UCLA

N. Colorado looks for road win vs Southern Utah
Sports

N. Colorado looks for road win vs Southern Utah

Scroll to top
Skip to content