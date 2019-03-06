Winthrop and CSU clash in Big South quarters

Charleston Southern (16-14, 10-7) vs. No. 3 seed Winthrop (18-11, 10-6)

Big South Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern is set to take on Winthrop in the quarterfinals of the Big South tournament. In the regular season, Winthrop won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last met on Feb. 23, when the Eagles shot 39.7 percent from the field while holding Charleston Southern to just 34.1 percent on their way to a two-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Winthrop’s Nych Smith, Adam Pickett and Bjorn Broman have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: Christian Keeling has connected on 38.1 percent of the 189 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80.3 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Eagles are 8-0 when they record six or more steals and 10-11 when they fall shy of that mark. The Buccaneers are 5-0 when at least five of their players score in double-figures and 11-14 on the year otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Eagles have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Buccaneers. Winthrop has 47 assists on 79 field goals (59.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Charleston Southern has assists on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Charleston Southern defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.4 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Buccaneers 15th among Division I teams. Winthrop has turned the ball over on 20.1 percent of its possessions (ranking the Eagles 273rd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com