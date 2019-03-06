Update on the latest in sports:

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Marquette and LSU in action

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Sixteenth-ranked Marquette, a half-game behind Villanova in the Big East in the final week of the season, is in action tonight against Seton Hall. Marquette then plays Georgetown on Saturday, while Seton Hall moves on to a matchup against number-23 Villanova.

In tonight’s other game involving a top-25 team, number-10 LSU is at Florida.

NBA

Nuggets face Lakers, Charlotte and Miami play to break tie

UNDATED (AP) — The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers are each riding three-game losing streaks heading into tonight’s matchup in Los Angeles. The Nuggets are coming off of a narrow loss to San Antonio Monday night, after a late rally fell short.

Charlotte and Miami have the same 29-and-34 record — but that’s better than any other team in the NBA’s Southeast Division. They’ll break the tie for the division lead when the Hornets and Heat meet tonight in Charlotte.

In other NBA action tonight (all times Eastern):

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Utah at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Boston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

NHL

Capitals face the flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Washington Capitals have won four straight as they head to Philadelphia to face the Flyers, winners of their last two. The Vegas Golden Knights are also on a four-game win streak as they host the Calgary Flames. Tonight’s other NHL action has Toronto at Vancouver and St. Louis at Anaheim.

HORSE RACING-SANTA ANITA-FATALITIES

Santa Anita cancels racing after 21 horse deaths

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Santa Anita has canceled racing indefinitely to re-examine its dirt surface after the deaths of 21 horses in the last two months.

Tim Ritvo, chief operating officer of The Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita said racing won’t be held this weekend, when two major races were scheduled: the San Felipe for 3-year-old Kentucky Derby hopefuls and the Santa Anita Handicap for older horses.

Ritvo wouldn’t speculate on when training and racing would resume.

Santa Anita received 11½ inches of rain and had unusually cold temperatures in February, but it’s unclear whether track conditions played a role in any of the fatalities.

BOXER-ASSAULT CHARGE

Champion boxer accused of assault at DC-area shopping mall

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) —The World Boxing Association champion in the 130-pound category is accused of assaulting someone at a shopping mall near Washington, D.C.

News outlets report that Fairfax County, Virginia police have issued a warrant for Gervonta Davis. According to reports, the misdemeanor assault warrant is based on sworn testimony from the alleged victim in a Febuary 17 incident.

A representative for Davis said he had no immediate comment, but the super featherweight addressed a TMZ Sports report about the incident by tweeting: “Lies lies lies.”

TENNIS-MURRAY-FUTURE

Andy Murray upbeat after hip surgery, hopes to play again

LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray says he is pain-free after hip surgery but likely won’t play at Wimbledon.

Murray tells the BBC in an interview he wants to continue playing but the surgeons “couldn’t give me any guarantees.”

The three-time Grand Slam champion says “I don’t feel any pressure to come back. If it allows me to play that’s brilliant.”

After an emotional Australian Open exit in January, Murray had an operation to repair his damaged right hip with a metal implant. The 32-year-old Murray says he is now without pain for the first time in 18 months but cannot do “any high-impact movement.”

Murray, who has two daughters, says “having the surgery was to improve all the day-to-day things and my quality of life.”

SKIING-HANSDOTTER RETIRES

Olympic slalom champion Hansdotter to retire after season

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Olympic slalom champion Frida Hansdotter says she will retire from Alpine skiing’s World Cup after next week’s season-ending meeting.

The 33-year-old Swede has been one of Mikaela Shiffrin’s biggest rivals since the American star started dominating slalom in the 2012-13 season.

Hansdotter finished on the podium behind Shiffrin in three world championship races, then took the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic title when defending champion Shiffrin was fourth.

CUBA-LITTLE LEAGUE

Little League to include Cuban youth players

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban baseball and Little League International say they are launching a relationship that will allow young Cuban players to participate in international Little League tournaments.

The agreement announced Wednesday follows a deal between Major League Baseball and the Cuban Baseball Federation that will allow Cuban players to legally play professionally in the United States for the first time.

The two organizations said that Cuba’s roughly 170 programs for children between 4 and 12 will now be included in Little League’s international programs, including the Little League International Tournament. The Cubans will have a chance to qualify at the Caribbean Region Tournament in Curacao in July.

The deal comes at a time of high tension between Cuba and the Trump administration, which is increasing pressure on the island’s socialist government.

BOOK-WILLIE MAYS

Tales of a Giant: Willie Mays reflects in the book “24.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball great Willie Mays, who turns 88 this spring, has some advice to share.

St. Martin’s Press has announced that “24: Life Stories and Lessons from the Say Hey Kid” comes out Sept. 24. The book, co-authored by John Shea, will feature Mays’ memories of the events and people that helped shape him and stories from fellow players who influenced Mays. There will be 24 chapters, in honor of his uniform number.

Mays’ previous books include the autobiographies “Say Hey” and “Willie Mays: My Life in and out of Baseball.”