Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino gets 2-match ban

LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association has banned Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino for two games.

Pochettino accepted an improper conduct charge following a confrontation with referee Mike Dean after a 2-1 loss to Burnley in the Premier League last month.

The Argentine’s ban begins Saturday at former club Southampton. He was also fined 10,000 pounds ($13,000) by the FA’s independent regulatory commission.

Tottenham is third in the league and has reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Lakers take on the Nuggets on 3-game slide

Lakers take on the Nuggets on 3-game slide

1:12 am
Johnson scores 27 as No. 17 Nevada beats Air Force 90-79

Johnson scores 27 as No. 17 Nevada beats Air Force 90-79

11:22 pm
MacKinnon’s OT goal gives Avalanche 4-3 win over Red Wings

MacKinnon’s OT goal gives Avalanche 4-3 win over Red Wings

11:09 pm
Lakers take on the Nuggets on 3-game slide
Sports

Lakers take on the Nuggets on 3-game slide

Johnson scores 27 as No. 17 Nevada beats Air Force 90-79
Sports

Johnson scores 27 as No. 17 Nevada beats Air Force 90-79

MacKinnon’s OT goal gives Avalanche 4-3 win over Red Wings
Sports

MacKinnon’s OT goal gives Avalanche 4-3 win over Red Wings

Scroll to top
Skip to content