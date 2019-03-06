Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Strus scores 30 to lead DePaul past Georgetown 101-69

CHICAGO (AP) — Max Strus had 30 points as DePaul easily beat Georgetown 101-69 on Wednesday night.

Eli Cain had 24 points for DePaul (15-13, 7-10 Big East Conference). Paul Reed added 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Femi Olujobi had 13 points for the hosts.

DePaul is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

DePaul totaled 54 points in the first half, a season best for the team.

James Akinjo had 13 points and seven assists for the Hoyas (18-12, 8-9). Mac McClung added 13 points. Josh LeBlanc had eight rebounds and four blocks.

The Blue Demons leveled the season series against the Hoyas with the win. Georgetown defeated DePaul 82-73 last Wednesday. DePaul finishes out the regular season against Creighton on the road on Saturday. Georgetown finishes out the regular season against Marquette on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

