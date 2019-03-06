Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
South Florida defeats Tulane 75-70

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — David Collins and Justin Brown scored 20 points apiece as South Florida narrowly beat Tulane 75-70 on Wednesday night.

T.J. Lang had 11 points for South Florida (19-11, 8-9 American Athletic Conference). Alexis Yetna added eight rebounds.

Caleb Daniels had 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Green Wave (4-25, 0-17), who have now lost 19 games in a row. Connor Crabtree added 19 points. Samir Sehic had 19 points.

The Bulls improve to 2-0 against the Green Wave on the season. South Florida defeated Tulane 66-48 on Jan. 9. South Florida finishes out the regular season against SMU at home on Sunday. Tulane finishes out the regular season against Wichita State at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

