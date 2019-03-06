SMU looks to knock off No. 12 Houston

SMU (13-15, 5-11) vs. No. 12 Houston (27-2, 14-2)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Houston looks to give SMU its seventh straight loss against ranked opponents. SMU’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 7 Wichita State Shockers 83-78 on Jan. 17, 2018. Houston lost 69-64 to Central Florida on Saturday.

LEADING THE WAY: Jahmal McMurray and Jimmy Whitt Jr. have led the Mustangs. McMurray is averaging 17.8 points while Whitt is putting up 11.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and four assists per game. The Cougars have been led by Corey Davis Jr. and Armoni Brooks. Davis has averaged 16.1 points while Brooks has put up 13.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

MIGHTY MCMURRAY: McMurray has connected on 37.8 percent of the 230 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 26 over the last three games. He’s also made 82.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: SMU is 0-12 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 13-3 when scoring at least 68.

COLD SPELL: SMU has lost its last six road games, scoring 66.3 points, while allowing 82.3 per game.

STINGY DEFENSE: Houston has held opposing teams to 60.8 points per game this season, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

