Porto beats Roma 3-1 to reach Champions League quarterfinals

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Alex Telles scored a penalty in extra time to send Porto into the Champions League quarterfinals with a 3-1 victory over Roma on Wednesday, overturning a one-goal deficit from the first leg.

Telles converted the spot kick two minutes from time after Alessandro Florenzi had been penalized following a video review for pulling back Fernando.

That sent Porto through 4-3 on aggregate.

There was also a decisive penalty in the other match of the night, as Marcus Rashford’s injury-time spot kick sent Manchester United through with a 3-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain, overturning a two-goal deficit.

In the Estadio do Dragao, Porto needed to fight back from a 2-1 loss in Rome and attacked from the start.

It took a deserved lead in the 26th minute when Moussa Marega rolled the ball across the box for Tiquinho Soares to tap in from close range.

That would have sent Porto through on the away goals rule but Roma levelled 11 minutes later after Diego Perotti was brought down by Eder Militao and Daniele De Rossi converted the resulting penalty, sending fellow veteran Iker Casillas the wrong way following a stuttering run-up.

De Rossi then limped off on the stroke of halftime with a muscular injury and was replaced by Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Porto had ended the first half on top, with Hector Herrera forcing a fine save from Robin Olsen, and it started the second period in the same vein.

And the Portuguese champions retook the lead seven minutes after the break when Marega volleyed in Jesus Corona’s cross from close range.

Roma had several chances to level and also had a penalty appeal of its own turned down in stoppages of extra time after video review showed Marega had not fouled Patrik Schick.

