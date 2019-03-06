Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Peterson scores 15 to carry Rice past Charlotte 79-70

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Peterson posted 15 points on perfect 6-for-6 shooting, including three 3-pointers, as Rice beat Charlotte 79-70 on Wednesday night.

Chris Mullins had 14 points and eight rebounds for Rice (13-17, 8-9 Conference USA). Robert Martin added 12 points. Ako Adams had 12 points for the visiting team.

Jon Davis had 29 points and six assists for the 49ers (7-21, 4-13). Milos Supica added 15 points. Cooper Robb had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Owls improve to 2-0 against the 49ers this season. Rice defeated Charlotte 65-61 on Jan. 31. Rice finishes out the regular season against Charlotte at home on Saturday. Charlotte finishes out the regular season against Rice on the road on Saturday.

