Olympic slalom champion Hansdotter to retire after season

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Olympic slalom champion Frida Hansdotter says she will retire from Alpine skiing’s World Cup after next week’s season-ending meeting.

The 33-year-old Swede has been one of Mikaela Shiffrin’s biggest rivals since the American star started dominating slalom in the 2012-13 season.

Hansdotter finished on the podium behind Shiffrin in three world championship races, then took the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic title when defending champion Shiffrin was fourth.

She won the season-long World Cup slalom title in 2016, when Shiffrin missed some races through injury.

Hansdotter has won just four World Cup races but has 35 podium finishes.

She says on Instagram that “it’s time for me to say goodbye to the world cup circuit and start a new chapter in life.”

Her last race is March 16 at Soldeu, Andorra.

