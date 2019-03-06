Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Neymar lashes out after PSG’s Champions League loss to Man U

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar has lashed out against a video assistant referee decision that opened the way for Manchester United to eliminate his French club from the Champions League.

The Brazilian star used an Instagram post to criticize VAR officials for awarding United a decisive penalty in injury time after defender Presnel Kimpembe jumped and blocked Diogo Dalot’s shot with his elbow.

Marcus Rashford scored from the spot to secure a 3-1 win at PSG, overturning United’s two-goal deficit from the first leg and earning the Premier League club a spot in the next round.

“This is a shame!” Neymar posted. “They put four guys that do not understand football to watch it in slow motion. This doesn’t exist!”

Neymar, who is recovering from injury, watched PSG’s elimination from the sideline in the Parc des Princes stadium.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel refused to criticize the Brazilian for his rage.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Broncos release strong safety Darian Stewart

Broncos release strong safety Darian Stewart

3:48 pm
Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge

7:04 am
Colorado looks to sweep UCLA

Colorado looks to sweep UCLA

4:45 am
Broncos release strong safety Darian Stewart
Sports

Broncos release strong safety Darian Stewart

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge
Covering Colorado

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge

Colorado looks to sweep UCLA
Sports

Colorado looks to sweep UCLA

Scroll to top
Skip to content