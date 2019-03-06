Neymar lashes out after PSG’s Champions League loss to Man U

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar has lashed out against a video assistant referee decision that opened the way for Manchester United to eliminate his French club from the Champions League.

The Brazilian star used an Instagram post to criticize VAR officials for awarding United a decisive penalty in injury time after defender Presnel Kimpembe jumped and blocked Diogo Dalot’s shot with his elbow.

Marcus Rashford scored from the spot to secure a 3-1 win at PSG, overturning United’s two-goal deficit from the first leg and earning the Premier League club a spot in the next round.

“This is a shame!” Neymar posted. “They put four guys that do not understand football to watch it in slow motion. This doesn’t exist!”

Neymar, who is recovering from injury, watched PSG’s elimination from the sideline in the Parc des Princes stadium.

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel refused to criticize the Brazilian for his rage.

