Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

NBA content to be available on Alibaba platforms in China

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA content will be available on Alibaba’s platforms for the first time through an expanded partnership between the league and Chinese e-commerce company.

The league says Wednesday that programming such as game highlights and classic NBA games will be among the content available on the new “NBA Section” to the nearly 700 million Alibaba consumers. There will also be an enhanced online shopping experience for Chinese customers.

The content will be available through the regular season and postseason.

Joseph Tsai, the co-founder and executive vice president of the Alibaba Group, is a minority owner of the Brooklyn Nets. They will play a pair of exhibition games against the Lakers in China, where basketball is one of the most popular sports.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Broncos release strong safety Darian Stewart

Broncos release strong safety Darian Stewart

3:48 pm
Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge

7:04 am
Colorado looks to sweep UCLA

Colorado looks to sweep UCLA

4:45 am
Broncos release strong safety Darian Stewart
Sports

Broncos release strong safety Darian Stewart

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge
Covering Colorado

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge

Colorado looks to sweep UCLA
Sports

Colorado looks to sweep UCLA

Scroll to top
Skip to content