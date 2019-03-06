Manhattan and Fairfield meet in MAAC tourney

No. 10 seed Fairfield (9-21, 6-12) vs. No. 7 seed Manhattan (10-20, 8-10)

Metro Atlantic Conference Tourney First Round, Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield is set to match up against Manhattan in the opening round of the MAAC tournament. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played each other on Feb. 24, when the Stags outshot Manhattan from the field 50 percent to 43.8 percent and made six more 3-pointers en route to a 72-59 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Stags have been led by Jonathan Kasibabu and Neftali Alvarez. Kasibabu is averaging 10.7 points and 7.5 rebounds while Alvarez is putting up 11.3 points per game. The Jaspers have been led by Warren Williams and Tyler Reynolds, who have combined to score 16.6 points per contest.

WONDERFUL WARREN: Across 30 appearances this season, Manhattan’s Williams has shot 56 percent.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Fairfield’s Landon Taliaferro has attempted 208 3-pointers and connected on 42.3 percent of them, and is 14 for 30 over the last three games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Stags have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Jaspers. Manhattan has 31 assists on 64 field goals (48.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Fairfield has assists on 45 of 68 field goals (66.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Manhattan defense has allowed only 63 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Jaspers 15th among Division I teams. The Fairfield offense has averaged 67.3 points through 30 games (ranked 280th, nationally).

