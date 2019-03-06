Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Longtime Green Bay Packers fullback John Kuhn retires

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Former Green Bay Packers fullback John Kuhn has announced his retirement.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst made the announcement Wednesday.

Kuhn played nine seasons with the Packers (2007-15) and won the Super Bowl in the 2010 season. Kuhn was a part of Packers teams that won five division titles, finished with at least 10 wins in a season seven times and made the playoffs eight times. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2014, second-team All-Pro in 2011, and was selected to the Pro Bowl three times (2011, 2014-15).

During his nine seasons with Green Bay, he played in 139 regular-season games with 32 starts as well as 15 postseason games with five starts.

“John was a terrific football player and tremendous teammate who contributed to many years of success for the Packers,” Gutekunst said in a statement.

Kuhn finished his career playing two seasons with the New Orleans Saints in 2016-17. He sat out 2018.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press

Associated Press

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge

Colorado looks to sweep UCLA

N. Colorado looks for road win vs Southern Utah

