LIU-Brooklyn beats Sacred Heart 71-62 in NEC tourney

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Raiquan Clark had 21 points as Long Island-Brooklyn topped Sacred Heart 71-62 in the quarterfinals of the Northeast Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.

Clark also had seven turnovers but no assists.

Eral Penn had 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for Long Island-Brooklyn (16-15). Jashaun Agosto added 15 points.

Sean Hoehn had 17 points for the Pioneers (15-17). E.J. Anosike added 14 points and eight rebounds. Koreem Ozier had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

