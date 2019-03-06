La.-Monroe looks to sweep Arkansas St.

Louisiana-Monroe (15-13, 8-8) vs. Arkansas State (12-17, 6-10)

Convocation Center, Jonesboro, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State seeks revenge on Louisiana-Monroe after dropping the first matchup in Monroe. The teams last met on Jan. 5, when Arkansas State made just 11 free throws on 17 attempts while the Warhawks went 24 for 28 on their way to an 85-75 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Arkansas State’s Ty Cockfield II, Grantham Gillard and Tristin Walley have combined to score 53 percent of the team’s points this season, including 61 percent of all Red Wolves scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Daishon Smith has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Louisiana-Monroe field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 42 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Arkansas State is 0-8 when its offense scores 64 points or fewer. Louisiana-Monroe is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 63 or fewer points.

PERFECT WHEN: The Red Wolves are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 65 points or fewer and 7-17 when opponents exceed 65 points. The Warhawks are 6-0 when turning the ball over eight times or fewer and 9-13 when the team exceeds that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Sun Belt teams. The Red Wolves have averaged 23.3 free throws per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

