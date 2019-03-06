Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Jackson carries UTSA past W. Kentucky 81-76 in OT

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson had 29 points as UTSA edged past Western Kentucky 81-76 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Jackson made 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. He added eight rebounds.

Giovanni De Nicolao had 17 points for UTSA (17-13, 11-6 Conference USA). Keaton Wallace added 13 points. Byron Frohnen had seven rebounds for the visitors.

Charles Bassey had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Hilltoppers (18-13, 11-7). Lamonte Bearden added 17 points and eight assists. Jared Savage had 14 points.

The Roadrunners leveled the season series against the Hilltoppers with the win. Western Kentucky defeated UTSA 96-88 on Jan. 31. UTSA finishes out the regular season against Southern Miss on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

