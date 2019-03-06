Haley scores 28, West Virginia upsets Iowa State 90-75

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Jermaine Haley scored a career-high 28 points and West Virginia upset Iowa State 90-75 on Wednesday night.

Derek Culver picked up his eighth double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Lamont West added his second career double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Jordan McCabe added 18 points.

Haley and McCabe powered West Virginia (12-18, 4-13 Big 12) in the first half with eight three-pointers.

After trading punches for the first few minutes, the Mountaineers went on a quick 12-0 run midway through the first half behind clutch shots from Haley and Emmitt Matthews Jr.

The Mountaineers made just three of 18 shots in a nearly 10-minute stretch, ending at the six-minute mark of the second half, but the Cyclones (20-10, 9-8) could only pull within 10 points.

Lindell Wigginton led Iowa State with 17 points. Tyrese Haliburton added 12 points, Talen Horton-Tucker had 11 points and Nick Weiler-Babb 10.

WVU dominated the boards, outrebounding Iowa State 44-34.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The loss will hamper the Cyclones’ NCAA seeding stock. West Virginia held a NET ranking of 114 going into Wednesday, giving Iowa State a Quadrant 2 loss, their fourth of the season. ISU is slated to be in the 5-7 seed range.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers closed out their regular season home schedule with two wins. The Mountaineers face Oklahoma State in Stillwater to determine which team avoids the last place seed in the Big 12 tournament.

UP NEXT

The Cyclones conclude their season against No. 8 Texas Tech on Saturday.

The Mountaineers finish the regular season at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

