Greenwood leads SE Louisiana over New Orleans 81-67

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Moses Greenwood had a career-high 33 points as Southeastern Louisiana defeated New Orleans 81-67 on Wednesday night.

Greenwood made 11 of 13 from the free throw line. He added nine rebounds.

Marlain Veal had 14 points, eight assists and five steals for Southeastern Louisiana (16-14, 12-5 Southland Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Von Julien added 12 points.

Troy Green had 15 points for the Privateers (17-12, 12-6). Scott Plaisance Jr. added 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Gerrale Gates had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Lions evened the season series against the Privateers with the win. New Orleans defeated Southeastern Louisiana 89-68 on Feb. 20. Southeastern Louisiana finishes out the regular season against Nicholls State on the road on Saturday.

