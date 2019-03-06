Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Grady lifts Davidson past St. Bonaventure 64-46

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Kellan Grady had 23 points as Davidson topped Saint Bonaventure 64-46 on Wednesday night.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 17 points and nine rebounds for Davidson (22-8, 13-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Luke Frampton added 11 points.

Saint Bonaventure scored 17 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Dominick Welch had 14 points for the Bonnies (15-15, 11-6), whose six-game win streak came to an end. Osun Osunniyi added 11 rebounds and three blocks.

The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Bonnies for the season. Davidson defeated Saint Bonaventure 75-66 on Feb. 1. Davidson finishes out the regular season against Richmond on the road on Saturday. Saint Bonaventure finishes out the regular season against Saint Louis at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

