Girona beats Barcelona’s reserves in Catalonia Super Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Girona defeated Barcelona’s second-stringers 1-0 to win the Catalonia Super Cup for the first time on Wednesday.

Striker Cristhian Stuani scored the winner by converting a second-half penalty kick.

This was the fourth edition of the Catalonia Super Cup, which is played between the two teams from the region with the best campaign in the Spanish league in the previous season.

Barcelona, using some players from its “B” team, has won two titles, and Espanyol one.

Barcelona used the match to promote the debut of young Frenchman Jean-Clair Todibo, who was signed in the January transfer window.

Also in the lineup were Jasper Cillessen, Malcom, Kevin-Prince Boateng and Samuel Umtiti, who was coming off a long injury layoff.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

7:04 am
4:45 am
4:45 am
