Gates leads Houston Baptist over Incarnate Word 118-111

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalon Gates had a season-high 25 points as Houston Baptist beat Incarnate Word 118-111 on Wednesday night.

Gates made 11 of 12 from the free throw line.

Edward Hardt had 17 points for Houston Baptist (12-16, 8-9 Southland Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Braxton Bonds added 15 points. Ian DuBose had 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the home team.

Houston Baptist scored at least 100 points for the fourth time this season (3-1), while it was the first game in which Incarnate Word reached the 100-point mark.

The first half was a high-scoring affair, as both teams topped the 60-point mark. After leading 64-62 entering halftime, Houston Baptist kept it up in the second half to earn the victory. The Cardinals’ 62 points in the first half marked a season high for the team.

Christian Peevy had 29 points for the Cardinals (6-24, 1-16), whose losing streak reached 15 games. Dwight Murray Jr. added 16 points. Charles Brown III had 16 points.

The Huskies improved to 2-0 against the Cardinals this season. Houston Baptist defeated Incarnate Word 96-92 on Jan. 30.

Houston Baptist finishes out the regular season against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on the road on Saturday. Incarnate Word finishes out the regular season against Abilene Christian on the road on Saturday.

