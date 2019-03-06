Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Gates leads Houston Baptist over Incarnate Word 118-111

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalon Gates had a season-high 25 points as Houston Baptist beat Incarnate Word 118-111 on Wednesday night.

Gates made 11 of 12 from the free throw line.

Edward Hardt had 17 points for Houston Baptist (12-16, 8-9 Southland Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Braxton Bonds added 15 points. Ian DuBose had 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the home team.

Houston Baptist scored at least 100 points for the fourth time this season (3-1), while it was the first game in which Incarnate Word reached the 100-point mark.

The first half was a high-scoring affair, as both teams topped the 60-point mark. After leading 64-62 entering halftime, Houston Baptist kept it up in the second half to earn the victory. The Cardinals’ 62 points in the first half marked a season high for the team.

Christian Peevy had 29 points for the Cardinals (6-24, 1-16), whose losing streak reached 15 games. Dwight Murray Jr. added 16 points. Charles Brown III had 16 points.

The Huskies improved to 2-0 against the Cardinals this season. Houston Baptist defeated Incarnate Word 96-92 on Jan. 30.

Houston Baptist finishes out the regular season against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on the road on Saturday. Incarnate Word finishes out the regular season against Abilene Christian on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Broncos release strong safety Darian Stewart

Broncos release strong safety Darian Stewart

3:48 pm
Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge

7:04 am
Johnson scores 27 as No. 17 Nevada beats Air Force 90-79

Johnson scores 27 as No. 17 Nevada beats Air Force 90-79

11:22 pm
Broncos release strong safety Darian Stewart
Sports

Broncos release strong safety Darian Stewart

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge
Covering Colorado

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge

Johnson scores 27 as No. 17 Nevada beats Air Force 90-79
Sports

Johnson scores 27 as No. 17 Nevada beats Air Force 90-79

Scroll to top
Skip to content