Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Cumberland leads Oakland past Youngstown St. 88-84

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Jaevin Cumberland had 23 points as Oakland narrowly beat Youngstown State 88-84 in the Horizon Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

The Golden Grizzlies made 8 of 9 free throws in the final minute to protect a 79-71 lead.

Tray Maddox Jr. had 19 points for Oakland (16-16). Xavier Hill-Mais added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Brad Brechting had 11 points and 15 rebounds for the home team.

Devin Morgan had 19 points for the Penguins (12-20). Naz Bohannon added 17 points and nine rebounds. Jelani Simmons had 14 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Broncos release strong safety Darian Stewart

Broncos release strong safety Darian Stewart

3:48 pm
Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge

7:04 am
Colorado looks to sweep UCLA

Colorado looks to sweep UCLA

4:45 am
Broncos release strong safety Darian Stewart
Sports

Broncos release strong safety Darian Stewart

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge
Covering Colorado

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge

Colorado looks to sweep UCLA
Sports

Colorado looks to sweep UCLA

Scroll to top
Skip to content