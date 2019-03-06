Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Closer Jose Leclerc, Rangers agree to $14.75M, 4-year deal

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Jose Leclerc and the Texas Rangers have agreed to a $14.75 million, four-year contract, a deal that covers the seasons the closer would be eligible for salary arbitration.

Texas has options for 2023 and 2024, the first two seasons after he would be eligible for free agency.

A 25-year-old right-hander, Leclerc became the Rangers’ closer last season and went 2-3 with a 1.56 ERA and 12 saves in 16 chances. He converted his final 12 chances and finished with a 21-inning scoreless streak. He led big league relievers with a .126 opponents’ batting average.

Texas announced the deal Wednesday.

