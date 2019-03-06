Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Celtics G Kyrie Irving out vs. Kings with bruised left thigh

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will miss the game against the Sacramento Kings with a thigh injury.

The team said Irving will miss the game Wednesday night with a bruised left thigh. Irving played the previous night in Golden State, recording 19 points and 11 assists in 30 minutes of a 128-95 victory for the Celtics.

Irving is Boston’s leading scorer at 23.4 points per game, along with 7.0 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

The Celtics entered the game in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, 2½ games behind Philadelphia in the race for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

