Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Cards’ Molina catches Mikolas in a camp game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina took another step in his comeback from left knee surgery in December by catching opening-day starter Miles Mikolas in a camp game Wednesday.

Molina, a nine-time All-Star, took part in a game played at the team’s complex in Jupiter, Florida, that included players that didn’t travel for the Cardinals’ 9-5 road win over the New York Yankees.

“Yadi caught Miles, threw a couple guys out, took his at-bats, so favorable positive day back on the ranch so to speak,” St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said in Tampa, Florida. “They got their work in. It’s a good day for the Cardinals.”

The 36-year-old Molina has not played in a spring training game. He has averaged 133 games behind the plate over the past three seasons.

Mikolas went 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA and was an NL All-Star last season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Broncos release strong safety Darian Stewart

Broncos release strong safety Darian Stewart

3:48 pm
Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge

7:04 am
Colorado looks to sweep UCLA

Colorado looks to sweep UCLA

4:45 am
Broncos release strong safety Darian Stewart
Sports

Broncos release strong safety Darian Stewart

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge
Covering Colorado

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge

Colorado looks to sweep UCLA
Sports

Colorado looks to sweep UCLA

Scroll to top
Skip to content