Brown looks to sweep Princeton

Brown (18-10, 6-6) vs. Princeton (16-9, 8-4)

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium, Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton seeks revenge on Brown after dropping the first matchup in Providence. The teams last met on Feb. 9, when the Bears shot 50 percent from the field while limiting Princeton’s shooters to just 39.1 percent en route to a 78-70 victory.

STEPPING UP: Myles Stephens has averaged 13.7 points and 6.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Tigers. Richmond Aririguzoh is also a key contributor, producing 11.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. The Bears are led by Tamenang Choh, who is averaging 13.1 points and 8.8 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Tigers have given up just 65.2 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 75 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

MIGHTY MYLES: Stephens has connected on 26 percent of the 77 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also made 74.4 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Princeton is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 65 points or fewer. The Tigers are 5-9 when opponents score more than 65 points.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Brown’s Desmond Cambridge has attempted 224 3-pointers and connected on 32.6 percent of them, and is 8 of 22 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Princeton has committed a turnover on just 17.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Ivy League teams. The Tigers have turned the ball over only 12.4 times per game this season.

