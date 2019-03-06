Bradley meets Missouri St. in MVC quarters

No. 5 seed Bradley (17-14, 9-9) vs. No. 4 seed Missouri State (16-15, 10-8)

Missouri Valley Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Enterprise Center, St. Louis; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the MVC semifinals is on the line as Bradley is set to take on Missouri State. Missouri State swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last went at it on Jan. 26, when Bradley made only two 3-pointers on 10 attempts while the Bears went 8 for 19 from distance en route to the 55-37 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Missouri State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tulio Da Silva, Jarred Dixon, Josh Webster and Ryan Kreklow have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 70 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.

EFFECTIVE ELIJAH: Elijah Childs has connected on 22 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 2 over his last three games. He’s also made 66.2 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Missouri State is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Bears are 5-15 when opponents score more than 61 points.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Braves have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Bears. Missouri State has an assist on 28 of 62 field goals (45.2 percent) over its previous three games while Bradley has assists on 43 of 64 field goals (67.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bradley is rated second among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 27.8 percent. The Braves have averaged 9.3 offensive boards per game.

