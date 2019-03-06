Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Albanian soccer club expelled after referee attacked

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian soccer club has been expelled from the country’s top league and demoted to the third their after a referee was physically attacked during a game.

FK Kamza officials and fans surrounded referee Eldorjan Hamiti and hit him several times at the end of Saturday’s league match against KF Laci, which ended 1-1 after the visitors were awarded a penalty in the final minutes.

The Albanian football federation on Wednesday expelled Kamza from this season’s championship and ruled it must play in the third division next season. It also fined the club 1 million Leks ($9,000).

Three Kamza club officials were banned from all sport activities for up to three years.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge

7:04 am
Colorado looks to sweep UCLA

Colorado looks to sweep UCLA

4:45 am
N. Colorado looks for road win vs Southern Utah

N. Colorado looks for road win vs Southern Utah

4:45 am
Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge
Covering Colorado

Former Broncos QB Chad Kelly pleads not guilty to criminal trespassing charge

Colorado looks to sweep UCLA
Sports

Colorado looks to sweep UCLA

N. Colorado looks for road win vs Southern Utah
Sports

N. Colorado looks for road win vs Southern Utah

Scroll to top
Skip to content