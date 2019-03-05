Wyoming looks to extend streak vs San Jose St.

Wyoming (6-23, 2-14) vs. San Jose State (4-24, 1-15)

San Jose State Event Center, San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over San Jose St.. Wyoming has won by an average of 10 points in its last seven wins over the Spartans. San Jose State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 13, 2016, a 62-55 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: San Jose State’s Michael Steadman has averaged 13.4 points and 8.5 rebounds while Brae Ivey has put up 9.5 points. For the Cowboys, Justin James has averaged 21.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists while Jake Hendricks has put up 10.4 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: James has made or assisted on 73 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 32 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Wyoming has lost its last 11 road games, scoring 60.5 points, while allowing 78.9 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Spartans have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Cowboys. San Jose State has 44 assists on 73 field goals (60.3 percent) across its past three contests while Wyoming has assists on 30 of 62 field goals (48.4 percent) during its past three games.

TIGHTENING UP: San Jose State’s offense has turned the ball over 16 times per game this year, but is averaging 12.8 turnovers over its last five games.

